Neighborhood Eats: Hopdoddy's 'Impossible' burger made of plants

HOUSTON - A new burger that is made 100% of plants is now being served at a select few Houston restaurants.

It is called the Impossible Burger. It is so realistic that it actually "bleeds" when it's being cooked on the grill, just like beef.

Hopdoddy sells the burger. Vintage Park general manager Tony Polichino said every living thing has hemoglobin, the substance that makes our blood red, and plant "hem" is in the Impossible Burger. That's what creates the look of raw beef.

We put it to the test in our Neighborhood Eats segment. Those in the newsroom who tried it, like the Impossible Burger the same or more than Hopdoddy's regular classic burger.

For more info on Hopdoddy and the Impossible Burger, visit: https://www.hopdoddy.com/#values

© 2017 KHOU-TV