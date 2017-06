(Photo: Joel Depmsey/Facebook)

HOUSTON – Firefighters are investigating a large blaze that damaged a home in northwest Houston overnight.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 p.m. Monday on Yorkdale near Bayou Vista, not far from Acres Homes.

KHOU 11 viewer Joel Dempsey recorded video of large flames shooting from the home, which turned out to be vacant.

There were no reports of injuries.

