Neighbor claims self-defense in fatal shooting over barking dogs

Authorities charged Hector Campos with murder for shooting his neighbor during an argument in Spring Tuesday.

SPRING, Texas -- The Spring man who reportedly admitted to shooting and killing his next-door neighbor is claiming self-defense.

That's according to his attorney Jon Parchman.

According to Parchman, Hector Campos claims he was assaulted by Ana Weed in what he describes as a "two-handed shove."

Campos is alleging the assault came after months of verbal harassment from Weed's kids.

Parchman told KHOU 11 News Weed's kids have threatened to "mess" his client up, have called him names, flipped him off and taunted him.

However, Weed's family said there is no merit to those allegations. Loved ones paint of a picture of a "dangerous man" who has been putting neighbors in the area at risk for some time.

"This is a very nice family, and I just think it's a huge loss for the family. We ask that everyone keep them in their prayers," said family friend Paul Ilunga.

Sources close to the investigation said Campos is also claiming he felt threatened by a roll of tape that Weed was holding in her hand.

A family member said Weed scooped up her dog Buddy after Campos kicked the pet on Tuesday afternoon.

That's when relatives allege Campos ran into his house, grabbed a gun and came back out to shoot Weed through the heart.

"He didn't have no type of emotions. He just looked creepy to me. He didn't show any kind of remorse or anything," said neighbor Candice Shearman.

Neighbors were appalled to see Campos back at the scene of the crime less than 24 hours after the deadly shooting.

Campos returned to his home on Mourning Dove Drive after posting the necessary portion of his $50,000 bond. He quickly collected some belongings and left.

Investigators said someone slashed all of the tires on Campos' two cars in his driveway either late in the evening Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

His attorney said the vandalism shows that his client is not safe in the neighborhood.

He said Campos blames Weed for helping his estranged wife and their 11-month-old daughter disappear in June of last year.

Campos said he believed that his wife and infant were headed to Mexico on a vacation but never returned. He went on to file for a divorce and a restraining order three months later.

Parchman said Campos went to Mexico to look for his wife and daughter and filed court documents there after he couldn't locate them.

Weed's family and neighbors allege that Campos' wife had essentially been held hostage in his home for six years and was the victim of horrendous abuse. However, there are no police records to substantiate those claims.

Campos and his attorney are expected to make a statement in front of cameras after a court hearing set for Thursday morning.

