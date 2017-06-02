Need perspective? Here's a LIVE view from orbit!!

View from ISS. (Photo: NASA)

HOUSTON - Hi there, Space City! Here's a good weekend blog for you:

So many of us need to see the big picture once in a while -- or just enjoy the view from orbit. Problems here on Earth look so small up there. It's good for the soul to see where we fit in the larger scale.

On the International Space Station, an HD camera is beaming back live video as they fall around the Earth at 17,150 mph, 250 miles straight up. Talk about cool! It's like a free ride in space, minus the living in tin can part, the bad food and the no adult beverages.



If the image looks dark, it's because they're over a nighttime region of the planet. Just stick with it for a while and it'll become bright again. To see it's exact orbital info, location and speed, click here.

Happy Saturday!

-Brooks

Follow me on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram



Meteorologist Brooks Garner

© 2017 KHOU-TV