NCAA allows UH to give donations to 'anyone in need'

The NCAA is allowing the University of Houston to give donations gathered by Coach Kelvin Sampson to "anyone in need.'"

In a tweet on Saturday, the NCAA wrote, "We encouraged schools to do what's best to help hurricane survivors. As we told AAC Thursday, Houston can give donations to anyone in need."

This comes after KHOU 11 News reported on Thursday that NCAA rules stood in the way of thousands of donations being handed out to Harvey survivors.

A UH spokesperson told KHOU 11 News they got word from the NCAA Friday.

Lauren Dubois, senior associate athletics director for UH, said the program risks punishment because NCAA rules do not allow schools to directly give clothes/shoes to potential collegiate student athletes.

Although UH asked the NCAA for what’s called a legislative relief waiver, the NCAA said there was no need for that process because they just want the school to be able to help victims.

UH plans to still receive and sort donations in its athletics and alumni center. But starting Monday, they will be reaching out to HISD and many other school districts to give away what's left.

Coach Sampson's crew has already given away about 6,000 items to charities. They have at least 12,000 more, according to the spokesperson.

