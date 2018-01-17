Cleveland residents cope with natural gas outage

CLEVELAND, Texas- On one of the coldest nights on record, the City of Cleveland has no heat or hot water.

CenterPoint Energy says the natural gas outage impacts 1,400 customers and is thanks to the freezing temperatures that froze the main regulator.

It has since been repaired but before gas is restored to homes there are safety procedures that must take place.

“To ensure that there is no air in the natural gas distribution lines we have begun the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter,” said Gary Chalk, district director for CenterPoint Energy.

“We will then work to ensure that the natural gas distribution lines are clear of air. Once the lines are clear, our qualified service technicians will begin performing a series of safety checks to ensure there is no risk involved in restoring gas service,” Chalk added. “To perform these inspections, CenterPoint Energy service technicians will need to enter each home or business. We have also brought in technicians from other parts of the state to assist in restoring gas service.”

CenterPoint hopes to have everything back up and running by Thursday afternoon which means a very cold Wednesday night for residents who spent much of their day trying to find alternative ways to stay warm.

“My dad is what prompted me to do this,” said resident Jenny Price who went to the Tractor Supply store hoping to find a space heater. “Because he had a stroke so I don't want him freezing.”

The Tractor Supply store was sold out.

“The phones have been ringing all evening,” explained Jeanette Pursewell who works at the store. “They've been wanting heaters. We have a couple bundles out in the front of firewood but we are almost out.”

Glen Barnhill, the emergency management coordinator, says crews are working around the clock to fix the problem.

“They're having to do it house by house or business my business,” Barnhill said. “And that's not something that's going to happen very quickly."

The Cleveland Civic Center has been turned into a warming center for those who need it. Residents will need to bring their own food, drinks and bedding. No pets are allowed.

For safety reasons, CenterPoint asks customers not to turn any valves or tamper with the natural gas meter. Opening or turning any valves could allow air to enter the natural gas lines which would hinder the restoration process.

For updates, follow CenterPoint Energy on Twitter.



© 2018 KHOU-TV