NASA testing Orion spacecraft recovery from the Gulf

HOUSTON - KHOU 11 News will head offshore with NASA today.

Astronauts and others will be testing Orion spacecraft splashdown recovery. The testing is the first series of evaluations in open water and is taking place with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and Air Force.

NASA’s Orion spacecraft is built to take humans farther than they’ve ever gone before.

According to a news release, the agency is building a flexible, reusable and sustainable capability and infrastructure beyond the moon that will last multiple decades and support missions of increasing complexity.

NASA’s Orion and Ground Systems Development and Operations programs are collaborating with the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate how to safely and effectively recover astronauts from Orion crew modules in a variety of scenarios after their missions end with ocean splashdowns.

