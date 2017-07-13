NASA making a splash off the coast of Galveston
Astronauts and others tested Orion spacecraft splashdown recovery off the coast of Galveston. The testing is the first series of evaluations in open water and is taking place with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and Air Force.
KHOU 4:49 PM. CDT July 13, 2017
