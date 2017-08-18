KHOU
NASA jets will chase solar eclipse at 50,000 feet

CBS NEWS , KHOU 8:53 AM. CDT August 18, 2017

HOUSTON - It's go time for NASA's stratospheric airborne science team. On Monday, a total solar eclipse will travel coast-to-coast in the U.S. for the first time in 99 years. Pilots at Ellington Field, next door to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, are going on an atmospheric research flight.

Their rides: 1960s-era former bomber jets, called WB-57s.

During the total solar eclipse, the same planes will serve a very different purpose, reports CBS News correspondent David Begnaud. 

