Naked Arizona woman steals patrol truck, goes on high-speed chase

A woman was arrested after leading troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 8 on January 5, 2017 near Gila Bend. (Photo: 12 News)

ELOY, Ariz. - ​The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a naked woman who stole a patrol vehicle is in custody after a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 8.

According to MCSO, a deputy responded to a call of a naked woman at a Shell gas station in Gila Bend.

Once the deputy arrived at the scene, he approached the woman, who told him she was sexually assaulted.

As the deputy attempted to find something for the woman to wear, she jumped in the deputy's truck and started to drive off, according to MCSO.

"The next thing I know, I hear the sheriff’s truck -- he had a pickup truck -- squeal out of here," said a witness at the gas station.

The deputy attempted to stop her by running alongside the vehicle, an MCSO spokesman said. He jumped on the running boards of the truck, but was knocked off. The deputy was later taken to a local hospital.

Radio traffic of the incident captured the deputy, who sounds out of breath, reporting the details to dispatch.

"The subject just took off in my pickup truck and is going westbound in the eastbound lane on (Interstate) 8," said the deputy.

MCSO said a passerby allowed the deputy to use their vehicle to follow the suspect.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Pinal County Sheriff's Office and Eloy Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

The woman drove east on Interstate 8, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and attempted to merge onto Interstate 10 toward Tucson.

According to MCSO, both the Department of Public Safety and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office used stop sticks on I-8, one of which was successful in taking out the vehicle's tires.

Once the woman merged onto I-10, a minor collision with another vehicle sent the patrol truck into the median, MCSO said.

The woman exited the deputy's truck and, according to MCSO, a non-lethal bean bag gun was used to subdue her.

The woman was arrested and taken to a local hospital.

According to MCSO, deputies are investigating the woman's allegation of sexual assault at the Shell gas station in Gila Bend.

The woman could face several charges, according to MCSO.

(© 2017 KPNX)