Muslim community shows support for JCC following bomb threat

Facebook post.

HOUSTON - A Facebook post from the Jewish Community Center in Houston is getting a large response on social media.

According to the post, members from the Muslim community brought cards, stuffed animals and flowers as a show of support following a bomb threat against the JCC last week.

< p>

The post continued to say, "We've received flowers, cards, emails and treats from the community, and we are so thankful for all the kindness."

Local Jewish Community Center receives bomb threat

A bomb threat was called into the Jewish Community Center in Meyerland last Monday.

The call was just one of nearly a dozen threats made that day and nearly 70 since the beginning of the year.

Investigators don't know if it's just one person behind all the threats or if more people are involved or even why they're doing this.

Houston police, the Department of Justice and the FBI are all trying to track down those responsible.

(© 2017 KHOU)