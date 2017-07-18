Murder victim is accused pill mill doctor's stepdaughter

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

Police say the body found in a Dallas Park this weekend is the stepdaughter of accused pill mill doctor Howard Diamond.



The Medical Examiner identified her as 17-year-old Mikayla Mitchell. Her body was found floating in a creek in Blair Park on Rochester Street Sunday. According to Dallas police, she was murdered.



CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



It does not appear to be related to Dr. Diamond's legal issues at this time.

Media is ruthless. There is no connection between my client Dr. Diamonds' charges & his step-daughters death. Client & family devastated — Lawyer Peter Schulte (@AttyPeteSchulte) July 18, 2017

Diamond ran a booming pain management practice with clinics in Sherman, Sulphur Springs and Paris. He's accused in the overdose deaths of seven patients between 2012 and 2016. He was indicted this month in a 21-count indictment that also accuses him of Medicare fraud and money laundering.



Pete Schulte, Diamond’s attorney, said his client is “devastated” by the news of his stepdaughter’s death and is hoping that a judge approves his release, so he can be with his wife and family.

