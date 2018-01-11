Multiple Sam's Clubs close without notice in Houston, across nation

(Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- Several Sam's Clubs locations across the country are closing effective immediately, including at least two in Houston.

Stores closed in Houston include one at 1615 S Loop W. across from NRG Park and the one at 13331 Westheimer Rd. near Eldridge Parkway. If you call the impacted locations there is a taped message that announces the store closed Jan. 11.

A newer store northeast of Houston in New Caney was also removed from the Sam's website, and its phone lines were busy. It's not yet confirmed if other stores in the Houston area are permanently closing, however.

Some employees tell KHOU 11 News their stores closed Thursday morning without notice, and they only learned of the closure as they arrived for work.

KENS-TV in San Antonio reports some stores may reopen temporarily to sell off inventory at a discount before they close again for good.

Sam's responded to concerned customers on Twitter with the following statement:

"After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."

Sam's also tweeted options for customers who have annual memberships they can no longer use because their store closed.

The news comes the same day Sam's parent company, Walmart, announced raises and an increase in benefits for some employees.

