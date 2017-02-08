KHOU
Motorcyclist taken by Life Flight after crash in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas- A motorcyclist was transported by Life Flight after a crash in Missouri City on Wednesday night.

According to the Missouri City Police Department, a motorcycle crashed into an SUV. The crash shut down Texas Parkway at Independence Boulevard. 

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital via Memorial Hermann Life Flight. Their condition is unknown. 

The driver of the SUV didn't appear to be seriously injured. 

Check back for story updates. 

 

