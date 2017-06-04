Motorcyclist injured in crash with pickup truck in NW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with a pickup truck late Saturday night in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on FM 1960 at Windemere Lakes Boulevard.

Deputies said the driver of a white pickup truck was pulling out of a parking lot to cross FM 1960 as a motorcycle was traveling eastbound. They said the motorcyclist attempted to stop but wasn't able to do so in time.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. Deputies said he is in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn't injured and was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

