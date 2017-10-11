Motorcyclist dies after falling off Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON – A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Wednesday morning on the Eastex Freeway.
Metro police said the man tried to pass a bus on the interchange from the Eastex Freeway to the North Loop HOV lane just before 8 a.m.
He was ejected from the bike and died. The motorcycle was found 300 yards away in the HOV lane... near Kelley.
The accident shut down some lanes for a while.
