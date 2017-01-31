Motorcycle rider killed in crash with big rig trailer on Fallbrook

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Investigators were on the scene of a crash that killed a motorcyclist in northwest Harris County Monday evening.

It happened in the 8300 block of Fallbrook Drive at about 6:55 p.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a big rig driver was pulling onto Fallbrook out of a parking lot but had to yield for traffic. That’s when the motorcyclist approached and hit the brakes, but the rider still hit the middle of the trailer that was blocking the road.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

Photos: Motorcyclist dies in crash with big rig

(© 2017 KHOU)