HOUSTON - Leon Jacob, the man accused of trying to hire an undercover officer to kill his ex-girlfriend, was in court Friday.

A motion was denied to recuse the judge overseeing the case.

Jacob’s lawyer, George Parnham, claimed the judge made comments showing he had bias in the case.

