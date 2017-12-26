Mother, young daughter reported missing from Fort Bend Co.

Hallina Belay

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a woman and her young daughter who have been reported missing since Saturday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Hallina Belay and her 2-year-old daughter Hannah have not been seen since December 23 around noon. Deputies say while no indication of foul play exists, the sheriff's office is seeking their whereabouts to verify their well being.

Hillina Belay was last seen driving a dark-colored compact vehicle. She is about 5'4" tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Her daughter, Hannah, is about two and a half feet tall and has black hair.

Deputies say they live in the Westpark Lakes subdivision and is near Bella Terra Parkway and the Grand Parkway.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

