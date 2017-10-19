Mother, child struck by vehicle in Sienna Plantation

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A mother and child were injured in an auto-pedestrian incident in Sienna Plantation Thursday morning.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at Nueces Creek and Sienna Ranch.

Life Flight has been called to the scene to transport the boy, and the mother is being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The incident is about two blocks away from Schiff Elementary School.

