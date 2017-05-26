'Most likely to become a terrorist' story causes outrage

A number of Channelview ISD teachers are being disciplined after naming a student “most likely to become a terrorist.” (Photo: KHOU)

CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS - Outrage is growing after a Channelview teacher named a student “most likely to become a terrorist.” Friends of the teacher say she’s devastated over the incident and it was supposed to be a joke. But few found it funny.

It happened at Aguirre Junior High when teachers handed out mock awards to students.

Lizeth Villanueva, a 7th grader, said she was embarrassed and didn’t understand why she was named “most likely to become a terrorist.” She also never expected to be part of an international news story and is hearing from people all over the world.





“That they’re seeing me all over the news and everybody’s posting all over social media,” she told us Friday. "I think I'll forget about it eventually, but it's still going to be in my mind.”

Ena Hernandez says her daughter is in an advanced academic program and has never had a discipline problem.

“It doesn’t look good at all, especially coming from a teacher, a grown-up woman,” Hernandez said. “It doesn’t look good because everything that’s going on right now.”

The mock awards were given the day after a terrorist attack left 22 people dead and dozens injured in Manchester, England.

“You shouldn’t be joking like that with all of the events going on in society – that’s just messed up,” said one student.

Some parents defended the school, pointing out that this is an isolated incident.

“Great school, great school,” one mom said. “Just unfortunate.”

Teachers also gave awards for “most likely to become homeless” and “most likely to cry for every little thing.”

Lizeth said other teachers watched and laughed during the mock awards.

We’ve tried to talk with the teacher who signed the “awards” and handed them out, but no luck. She was once named "Teacher of the Year" but Channelview ISD has removed her page from their website.

Channelview ISD issued another statement Friday calling the mock awards “offensive” and saying they’re taking the matter very seriously. They say the teachers involved have been disciplined but aren’t releasing details.

