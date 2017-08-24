Most Galveston residents ready to ride out the storm

GALVESTON - Folks in Galveston are preparing for Hurricane Harvey as they hope and pray it has mercy on the island.

In the historic Strand District, where flooding is all too common, crews were busy stacking sandbags Thursday.

Residents determined to ride out the storm packed stores to stock up on supplies.

Even longtime islanders who normally shrug off storms are watching Harvey closely.

"When they're talking about 18 inches, if it gets up that high, I'm concerned because I can see maybe for the first time it'll get into my house, which I'm not looking forward to,” said homeowner Tim Horton.

Nearby on the Bolivar Peninsula, the Galveston County judge issued a a voluntary evacuation for residents on Bolivar Peninsula effective Friday at 8 a.m. This order includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist. Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.

The Bolivar Ferry was still running Thursday but that could change if tides reach more than 4.5 feet or winds reach more than 45 mph.

