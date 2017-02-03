More than 200 protest Trump's immigration policies in Galleria area

More than 200 people on Friday protested President Donald Trump’s executive orders on building a wall along the Mexican border, as well as his temporary immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - More than 200 people on Friday protested President Donald Trump’s executive orders on building a wall along the Mexican border, as well as his temporary immigration ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Several protests have been scheduled for Super Bowl weekend. The one on Friday was in the Galleria area, not far from the JW Marriott, where the New England Patriots are staying.

On Friday, a judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the immigration ban, saying it is causing significant harm to residents.

(© 2017 KHOU)