More than 1,500 sworn in as new citizens

HOUSTON - It was a very big day for more than a thousand Houstonians!

About 1,500 people were sworn in at the M.O. Campbell Educational Center. They represented 101 countries.

About 85 percent of them also registered to vote following the ceremony.

"We are a land of immigrants and we should welcome immigrants with open arms," said Vince Ryan, a Harris County attorney. "It's not easy for them to go through the path to become a citizen."

For many of them, the moment was a dream come true.

"I never dreamed that one day I would become a U.S. citizen," said Hanife Mushdaq. "I feel like it's a big dream for me."

Six of the people sworn in on Wednesday had already served in our military before they were citizens.

