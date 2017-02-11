More record highs breed severe weather threat Tuesday

Courtesy: National Weather Service, Houston

HOUSTON - So the groundhog, America's favorite weather rodent, saw his shadow last week and is forecasting 6 more weeks of winter. That groundhog is full of it, man. We're talking more record highs this weekend.

Those record highs will breed a possible severe weather set up for the Houston area on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, as a strong area of low pressure moves overhead. So the day known for gifts and flowers will be replaced with gray skies and showers --- or severe storms.

I couldn't fit severe into a rhyme. Work with me here, people!

Saturday

A strong south wind ushered in clouds, fog and balmy conditions Saturday morning and will ultimately give way to near record high temperatures by the afternoon.

A forecast high of 82 would tie the record set back on this day in 1999. Perception is reality, and it seems as though we've set a tremendous amount of record highs so far in this young year. However, according to the National Weather Service in Houston, we've only set five, with another possible today and Sunday.

Look for more clouds than sun Saturday afternoon, although a peek of sun isn't out of the question. A slight chance of showers will also be possible.

Sunday

Rinse and repeat. Saturday's story will be repeated like a broken record and it's a funny analogy because we may end up doing just that -- breaking another record, this time of 84 degrees set back in 1922. Expect more clouds than sun with a chance of showers in the mid afternoon as a very weak cold front dissipates as it pushes through the area. Don't expect any cooler temperatures behind this front.

Valentine's Day Storms

February is a big time for severe weather and a tornado month for southeast Texas. The main reason being is the seasons are beginning to change again as Spring tries to take hold. This will be illustrated on Tuesday as warm air butts up against colder air and a disturbance will be the spark to set off a chain reaction of severe storms and tornadoes.

Currently the best guess is that the main impacts won't occur until late in the evening on Tuesday, after dinner and into the overnight hours of Wednesday morning. The primary impact will be the possibility of very heavy rain that could cause localized street flooding and of course the outside chance of a tornado.

This storm system will be racing through the area so a prolonged flood event is not anticipated at this time. Temperatures are set to crater Wednesday into Thursday as a much more seasonable airmass settles in. Expect highs on Thursday to only be in the 50s!

Of course we'll continue to keep you up to date on the latest information on this developing weather situation as we know more.

Fun fact:

Valentine's Day is also the date of Houston's biggest snowstorm --- a true Texas sized blizzard by any definition. In the days before a series of strong arctic fronts made their way through southeast Texas dropping our temperatures into the teens. A strong area of low pressure developed in that frigid airmass and dropped 2 FEET of snow in downtown Houston. Some areas near Beaumont picked up over 30 inches --- THIRTY. That's not even the most bizarre part: the town of Rayne, Louisiana still holds the state record for the most snow in a 24 hour period of 24 inches, a town on the gulf coast no less.

Main Street deep in snow, February 14, 1895 Courtesy: NWS

Reports from the day indicate visibility was near zero in Houston as blinding snow began falling around noon. The snow would not let up until the morning of the 15th.

The blizzard of 1895 was record setting in every way. Snow as deep as 3 FEET was reported at Double Bayou in modern day Anahuac in Chambers County.

Looking at the map of Galveston Bay, there is a point on the east side called "Frozen Point." At the height of the blizzard the temperatures had dropped so low and the snow was falling so hard that thousands of cattle had huddled together to stay warm. One by one they walked off into the bay to seek shelter by the relatively warmer water. The cattle drowned by the thousands! Read more about the story HERE.

That's just downright crazy, right?! --- and now ya, know!

