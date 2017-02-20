Montgomery Co. supports tax reform bill

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- Commissioners in Montgomery County support a bill that would make it easier for Texans to challenge their property taxes.

The bill would increase the accountability of appraisal districts.

Montgomery County is the first county to pass a resolution supporting it.



State Senator Paul Bettencourt, a former Harris County tax assessor, is a sponsor of the bill.

"It's very important for the folks to know that when a major taxing jurisdiction agrees with the fact that people are being taxed out of their homes or businesses,” said State Senator Paul Bettencourt. “It's a great day for Texas taxpayers and that's why we're here today, to reinforce the fact that we need property tax relief all across the great state of Texas.”

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett has voiced opposition to the bill. He said he is concerned that property taxes are the primary source of income for the county.

