Mom of abandoned baby makes first formal court appearance

HOUSTON - A mother accused of abandoning her baby outside a north Houston apartment made her first formal court appearance Wednesday.

Sidney Woytasczyk, 21, was charged with child abandonment by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office earlier this week.

Prosecutors said Wednesday Woytasczyk told investigators she did not want to be a mother and did not want to see her baby.

The young mom is accused of abandoning an infant girl found near a sidewalk after giving birth to her in an apartment. The baby was found by a neighbor.

The infant is in ICU and being treated for a bacterial infection. She could be at risk of developing meningitis.

