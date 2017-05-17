Mom cautions parents after child swallows part of fidget spinner

(Photo: KHOU)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas- A local mother is warning parents of the potential danger in fidget spinners after her child accidently swallowed part of one.

Kelly Rose Joniec detailed the scary ordeal in a Facebook post on Monday.

She explained how she was returning home from a swim meet when part of the fidget spinner became lodged in her daughter's throat. Apparently, her daughter placed the spinner in her mouth to clean it.

She was immediately taken to urgent care before being transported by ambulance to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands. Fortunately, a doctor was able to safely remove the fidget spinner part.

But Joniec described the situation as "pretty scary."

Her daughter's experience inspired her to caution other parents who are purchasing the toy for their children.

She wrote:

"From this I wish to offer some word of caution to parents. Fidget spinners are the current craze so they are widely distributed. Kids of all ages may be getting them, but not all spinners come with age-appropriate warnings. The bushings pop out easily, so if you have young kids (under 8 yr old) keep in mind that these present a potential choking hazard."

