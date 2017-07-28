Missouri City Police release body cam video of officer shooting dog

(Photo: Missouri City Police)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Missouri City Police released the body camera footage taken the night an officer shot and killed a family's dog.

As the officer walked into the family's backyard while responding to a noise complaint, he asked those at the home if they could hold the dog. Immediately after, the dog barked and the officer opened fire.

The officer says the dog charged at him and he had to shoot. The police department said their investigation is complete and they found the officer did not violate any department policies or procedures.

