Missouri City drivers caught off guard

KHOU Live Video
Tracking Harvey: 1:30 p.m. update and forecast
KIII Breaking News
Tracking Harvey: 4 a.m. update and forecast
Hurricane Harvey damage to Corpus Christi buildings
Sienna Plantation hit hard by possible tornado
CRAZY VIDEO: Surveillance camera catches Cypress tornado
Plenty of damage in Port Aransas hours after Harvey hit
Cinco Ranch, Richmond area hit hard with storm damage
RAW VIDEO: Viewer shares video of tornado in Cypress
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in Harris CountyMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
LIST: High water locations due to Tropical Storm HarveyAug 25, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
Tornado damages homes in CypressAug 26, 2017, 4:25 p.m.