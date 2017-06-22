Missing elderly man found dead near burned truck on beach; wife hospitalized

(Photo: Texas DPS)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – A Silver Alert issued earlier this week has ended in a tragic discovery on a Galveston County beach.

Family members reported Claude Joseph Credeur, 86, missing along with his wife, Lena Breaux Credeur, 81. The Silver Alert was issued Tuesday out of Winnie.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells KBMT that investigators found Claude’s body around 5 p.m. Wednesday about a mile east of High Island where Highways 87 and 124 intersect. His burned-out pickup was nearby.

Hawthorne says the death is being treated as suspicious.

A Galveston County deputy found Creduer's wife Lena near the truck. The deputy initially thought she was dead. He said he heard a moan, saw movement and immediately called EMS rendered aid. She is in critical condition in a Galveston hospital.

(KBMT in Beaumont contributed to this report.)

© 2017 KHOU-TV