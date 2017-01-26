Missing Houston veteran's body found in Jasper County

Amon Gift

JASPER, Texas - The body of a missing 23-year-old U.S. Army veteran from Houston has been found in Jasper County.

Amon Gift, of Alvin, had been missing since Friday. Gift served in Afghanistan and was said to be suffering from PTSD.

Gift's body was found by a fisherman in a cove on the southeast side of Lake Sam Rayburn just before 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the Jasper Count Sheriff's Office.

Police say it is believed that Gift died from a gunshot wound.

A truck belonging to Gift was found in Jasper County on Tuesday. A real estate agent stumbled upon the truck stuck in the mud on a road described by deputies as impassible. A note written on a window of Gift's truck said "look ahead."

Since Tuesday, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies and others had searched the area where Gift’s vehicle was found.

The investigation into the death is continuing.

