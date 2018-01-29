Missing Brazoria County man's truck found in Sugar Land

A missing Brazoria County man’s truck was found, still running and stuck in the mud in Sugar Land. (Photo: KHOU)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - A missing Brazoria County man’s truck was found, still running and stuck in the mud in Sugar Land.

Now his family is pleading for the public’s help.

“He’s a good man and such a good son,” said Adela Solis. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Her son, 25-year-old George Edgar Solis, was last seen late Saturday night heading to a friend’s house.

His pick-up truck then turned up early Sunday behind a Lifetime Fitness in Sugar Land.

“I think something suspicious happened,” said father Jorge Solis. “And that’s what we’re afraid of.”

Police found Solis’s cell phone inside his truck, which he uses to help his father in their landscaping business.

His family says it’s another sign that something isn’t right.

“I’m so scared that he’s injured,” Adela Solis said. “He’s not calling. He doesn’t have a phone.”

A helicopter was in the air by Monday afternoon as detectives surveyed the area on the ground. That includes a small lake where Solis’s family believes someone may have been trying to dump his truck.

“We don’t suspect foul play at the moment,” said Brazoria County Sheriff’s investigator Jerome Griffin. “We’re keeping it as a missing person case until we develop more information.”

Solis’s family continues to pray for a positive outcome.

“I hope we have good news, because I’m really hurt,” Adela Solis said.

Surveillance cameras from Lifetime Fitness only saw Solis’s truck enter the parking lot but never leave.

An employee claims a man matching Solis’s description asked to use his phone.

Anyone with information should call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2018 KHOU-TV