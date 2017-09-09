Missing Baytown woman found dead, says search group

Photo of 38-year-old Crystal McDowell, provided by Texas EquuSearch.

A missing Baytown woman was found deceased, according to Texas EquuSearch. The body of 38-year-old Crystal McDowell was discovered, pending positive identification by authorities.

McDowell was reportedly last seen in Baytown on August 25, a day before Harvey reached Texas. The search for her remained active for more than two weeks, on foot and ATVs.

Texas EquuSearch released the following statement: "We want to thank the diligent and highly skilled professionals with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers, because they, along with the team of Texas EquuSearch made every committed effort possible to find Crystal. We ask that everyone please keep Crystal’s family, especially her little children in your thoughts and prayers during this most tragic and devastating time of their lives."

