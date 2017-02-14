Missing Baytown teen found safe

17-year-old Vanessa Macias of Baytown has been missing since early last week. (Photo: Texas EquuSearch, Custom)

BAYTOWN, Texas – A missing Baytown teenager has been found safe more than a week after she disappeared.

Goose Creek ISD confirms Vanessa Macias, 17, was found in northwest Harris County by a precinct 4 deputy.

There’s no word on where she has been.

Dozens of volunteers had searched for Macias since she was reported missing. Over the weekend, Texas Equusearch volunteers tried tracking the teen on foot and with ATVs.

Macias was last spotted by a security camera down the street from Robert E. Lee High School just before 11 p.m. last Tuesday. There were several more unconfirmed sightings around town.

An Amber Alert wasn’t issued, because authorities didn’t believe Vanessa was abducted.





(© 2017 KHOU)