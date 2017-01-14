Milby filmmaker offers coaching lesson in new production

HOUSTON - A local filmmaker believes his basketball story is something every fan should see.

Kevin Quinney is producing a new documentary on the 2004 Milby state championship team which went undefeated with Quinney in the line-up. The team was also ranked fourth in the country.

The film is also a story behind a coach who's not judged by high school championships -- rather, the championship he missed. Boyce Honea, who guided Milby basketball for 30 years, retired the season before the Buffs won it all.

Quinney is still looking for funding to complete his production and has set up an IndieGoGo campaign to raise the money needed.

He hopes the full film will be released in 2018.

