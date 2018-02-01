Midtown bar accused of discrimination settles lawsuit with DOJ

HOUSTON - The Justice Department has reached a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit brought against the Gaslamp bar in Midtown.
Back in 2015, customers accused the bar, which now goes by the name 360 Midtown, of only charging a cover fee for minority customers and selectively enforcing a dress code.
The bar owner denied these claims.
As part of the settlement, they now have to adopt a fair admissions criteria and implement a system to receive and investigate discrimination complaints while abiding discriminatory laws.
