KHOU
Close

Midtown bar accused of discrimination settles lawsuit with DOJ

The Justice Department has reached a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit brought against the Gaslamp bar in Midtown.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:06 PM. CST February 01, 2018

HOUSTON - The Justice Department has reached a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit brought against the Gaslamp bar in Midtown.

Back in 2015, customers accused the bar, which now goes by the name 360 Midtown, of only charging a cover fee for minority customers and selectively enforcing a dress code.

Related: DOJ files discrimination lawsuit against Midtown bar owners

The bar owner denied these claims.

As part of the settlement, they now have to adopt a fair admissions criteria and implement a system to receive and investigate discrimination complaints while abiding discriminatory laws.

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories