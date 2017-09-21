Meyerland dry cleaners back open, working hard to wash out Harvey's stink
A dry cleaners in Meyerland is back open after suffering major flood damage from Hurricane Harvey and now the business is working hard to help locals wash out the stink in their clothes from floodwaters.
KHOU 6:58 PM. CDT September 21, 2017
