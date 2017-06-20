(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A METRO bus was involved in an accident near North Beltway 8 and I-45 North on Tuesday afternoon.

According to METRO, there were no passengers on the bus. Authorities said there were two operators on the bus at the time and one of them was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Images from Air 11 show damage towards the front of the bus.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

