MeToo empowers victims of sexual assault

Two simple words have exposed the scale of sexual harassment against women. The hashtag ‘#MeToo’ started trending Sunday night to show just how common sexual harassment really is.



The movement is in response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

It's believed to have started with this tweet from actress Alyssa Milano who asked people who have been sexually assaulted or harassed to reply with "me too".

The responses has been growing ever since from others in the entertainment industry to everyday people.

It's meant to highlight the magnitude of the problem. Many advocates for sexual assault victims believe this campaign could trigger big changes.



So far, an estimated 300,000 people have responded.



