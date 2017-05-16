Memorial planned on 1 year anniversary of Josue Flores' murder

HOUSTON - Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of the death of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

A public memorial will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Holy Name Catholic Church on Cochran Street.

Flores was stabbed more than 20 times as he was walking home from Marshall Middle School on May 17, 2016.

Police arrested a homeless veteran, Andre Jackson, for the brutal murder. He was reportedly staying at the Salvation Army shelter in the neighborhood.

The crime has had a lasting impact on the community.

After the attack, the Salvation Army changed its rules. Guests now have to stay on the property unless they’re going to a job.

More than 200 neighbors also came together to form “Safe Walk Home Northside." Now, volunteers stand guard to watch kids as they walk to and from school every day.

The group was honored for their effort at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Another big change for the neighborhood could be coming from state lawmakers. The “Josue Flores Bill”, SB 195, has already passed the Senate. It would provide more transportation funding to schools in high crime areas.

