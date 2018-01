Memorial Hermann's first baby born in 2018.

HOUSTON - The first baby born in 2018 at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital arrived shortly after midnight.

Jose Luis Hermida III, born at 12:19 a.m., weighs in at 6 lbs 11 ounces and measures just over 20 inches long.

He has a 1-year-old sister, Anahi.

Congratulations to the growing family!

