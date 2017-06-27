Memorial Hermann to lay off 350 employees

Memorial Hermann. (Photo by Eric Kayne/Getty Images) (Photo: Eric Kayne, 2011 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Memorial Hermann, Texas' largest not-for-profit health care system, announced Tuesday it's cutting jobs.

The layoffs will impact 350 employees, which is less than two percent of Memorial Hermann's total workforce. The layoffs do not impact patient care.

The healthcare system blames escalating costs, declining reimbursements and a soft local economy for the layoffs. It also said the cutbacks are necessary so that the healthcare system can sustain itself financially as it moves into the future.

Memorial Hermann has been serving the Houston community for 110 years.

