Memorial Day forecast looks like another wet one

HOUSTON - Everybody has a trigger that gives them the heebie jeebies. For most it's hearing your ex's name and wondering "what was I thinking?!"

For those living in the city of Houston hearing "Ike," "Allison," "Memorial Day" bring back glaring flood memories. Unfortunately the forecast for Memorial Day 2017 isn't looking good -- hopefully it won't be a repeat of the 2015 floods.

The Setup

Southeast Texas is where cold fronts come to die in late May or early June. Periodically, as we saw Monday, cold fronts have just enough energy to make it to the coast and stall out. When these fronts stall in such a warm, moist environment, it never takes much to turn afternoon thunderstorms into prolific rain makers.

Forecast models as of this entry are indicating a slow moving cold front to ooze into southeast Texas on Sunday evening into early Monday morning and stall out. As an upper-level disturbance moves through out of the Rockies, the potential exists for very heavy rain to enter the picture once again Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well.

The Models

What Could Go Wrong

In short: everything. This forecast is seven days out and the models are just now sniffing heavy rain chances for the beginning of next week. There's a lot of details yet to be worked out so at this time just keep an eye to the forecast. At the very least I would expect unsettled weather beginning Sunday evening and into early next week.

