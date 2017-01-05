Click here to watch the press conference live.

HOUSTON -- MD Anderson has announced that it will make a reduction in its workforce.

The layoff plan implemented will impact less than 5% of the roughly 20,000 person workforce. Physicians and in-patient nurses will not be involved in the reduction plan. The layoffs will go into effect this week.

12% of the affected staff hold management or leadership roles.

"MD Anderson’s long-term financial health remains strong. These actions will not impact patient safety or quality of care," a statement from the hospital read.

According to its website, "the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is one of the world’s most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention." The center's main location is in the Medical Center but it also operates out of smaller clinics in Katy, the Bay Area, Memorial City, The Woodlands and Sugar Land.