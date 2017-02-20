MCSO: Man sets off explosive outside a Porter motel

PORTER, Texas- Deputies responded to an explosion outside a Porter motel on Monday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a witness said a man holding a shoe was in the parking lot of a Palace Inn located at 24085 Interstate Highway 59.

The man asked the witness if he wanted to see something cool before lighting a fuse on the shoe and placing it on the ground in the parking lot.

The witness said the shoe exploded causing debris to spread across the parking lot.

Police said there were several children and adults at the location, but nobody was injured.

The suspect left the location in a blue 2004 Lexus SUV (License: GH42LC) before deputies arrived.

MCSO and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the motive and what was inside the shoe.

Deputies don't believe a pipe bomb was inside the shoe, instead they think it may have been a firework or a concussion device.

The investigation is ongoing.

