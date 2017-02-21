MCSO: Man jailed for public intox after setting off fireworks in shoe outside Porter motel

Charles Douglas Bond, 57 (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say a man has been arrested on a public intoxication charge after he allegedly set off fireworks in a shoe outside a Dayton motel last night.

Charles Douglas Bond, 57, was arrested after the incident in San Jacinto where they charged him with public intoxication. As of Tuesday morning he had not yet faced any charges for the explosives incident.

Deputies responded to an explosion outside a Porter motel on Monday night.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a witness said a man holding a shoe was in the parking lot of a Palace Inn located at 24085 Interstate Highway 59 near FM1314.

The man asked the witness if he wanted to see something cool before lighting a fuse on the shoe and placing it on the ground in the parking lot.

The witness said the shoe exploded causing debris to spread across the parking lot.

At first i thought it was just a firework, and this thing exploded," said Thomas Burnett, a witness. "I mean, huge fireball, smoke, everything."

Burnett said he got hit in the face and some kids did too.

"It was a pretty substantial explosion; it could have put somebody in the hospital," said Burnett.

RELATED: Man sets off explosive in shoe

Police said there were several children and adults at the location, but nobody was seriously injured or taken to the hospital.

The suspect left the location in a blue 2004 Lexus SUV (License: GH42LC) before deputies arrived.

MCSO and the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the motive and what was inside the shoe.

Burnett said the suspect appeared to be drunk.

Deputies don't believe a pipe bomb was inside the shoe, instead they think it may have been a firework or a concussion device.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KHOU)