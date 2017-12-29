MCSO: Harvey victims stole from church which provided shelter

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and a woman wanted in connection with a theft at a Montgomery church.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the theft occurred at Dacus Baptist Church located at 5403 N FM 1486.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the church was used as a shelter for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Two of the victims Blake Mayon and Naomi Johnston were living at the church due to the destruction they suffered as a result of Harvey.

The church provided the family with a place to live at the church and keys to the church so they could come and go and have a sense of normalcy.

The church even gave Mayon a job at the church doing odd jobs. The church also purchased a white Dodge truck for him so he could get a job and provide for his family.

During their stay at the church, personnel began noticing tools and other items were missing. Shortly thereafter, the couple disappeared without notice.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies have discovered numerous of the same items stolen from the church were pawned by Mayon.

Deputies are currently looking for Mayon and Johnston and are asking that anyone that knows their whereabouts to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case#17A383499.

