Mayor urges people to report price gouging and scams

Have you seen any price gouging or scams? If so, report it.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging Houston residents to report such scams to the Texas Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 1-800-621-0508.

“Any business or individual who tries to make flood victims into victims again, by jacking up prices on their products or services, or by failing to do work for which they have been paid, needs to be quickly reported to the state of Texas,” the mayor said. “Their shameful behavior should lead to them being publicly shamed.”

Offenders can face fines of up to $20,000 per offense, This fine rises up to $250,000 if the victim is 65 or older.

There have been a number of price gouging reports before and after the flood.

