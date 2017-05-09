Mayor Turner: We can balance the budget without layoffs

On Wednesday, Houston City Council members threw their support behind a proposed pension reform plan that Mayor Sylvester Turner called “historic” and 15 years in the making. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Mayor Turner delivered good news for city workers who have been worried about layoffs.

Houston still has a $123 million budget shortfall, even with the state helping fix the pension problem. However, the mayor says that fewer than 10 positions will be affected.

Firefighters and some police have been worrying about losing their jobs but the mayor assured them Tuesday that that will not be the case. However, overtime will be scaled back to help balance the budget.

The mayor says services and response times will not be affected.

